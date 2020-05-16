Which Colorado farmers markets are opening this summer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many farmer's markets are implementing changes to comply with social distancing guidelines.

COLORADO, USA — It’s May, which means that ordinarily, many Coloradans would be gearing up for summer by strolling through local farmers' markets. But, due to the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, not all farmers’ markets are opening as they would under normal circumstances.

Farmers’ markets were deemed as essential businesses and are allowed to operate this upcoming season. Even so, many markets are delaying their start dates, suspending operations this season or offering an online market.

Here are the details for many of them:

When: TBD

Where: 287 & West 10th Ave.

How: Their team held a zoom meeting to discuss their options on April 18. As of now, the team hasn’t established a specific plan. Even so, the market’s vendors are looking to continue business by offering their products through online orders and home deliveries.

To learn more and to see the vendors offering online orders and home deliveries, click here.

To volunteer with their farmers’ market if and when it sets up shop, contact market@holycomforterchurch.net.

When: Sunday, May 17.

Where: Between the 1400 and 1500 block of S. Pearl

How: The Denver market will implement the following changes to comply with the complications imposed by COVID-19:

Vendors will only allow two people per vendor booth

There will be more space between each vendor booth to allow for social distancing

Handwashing stations and sanitizer will be present, as well as gloves for employees

Music, seating and kids activities will be put on hold

Additionally, the South Pearl Street Market has started to offer their dubbed ‘Farmers’ Market Box.’ To order a box filled with local food, visit their website (embed: rubysmarketdenver.com) by noon each Friday. Then, on Sunday, you will be able to pick up your box anytime from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Ruby’s Market Denver at 1569 South Pearl Street.

When: For the Saturday Boulder and Longmont Markets, the BCFM hopes to open them by the end of May. As for the rest of the markets, they have no open date as of now.

How: The collection of farmers’ markets is now offering an online platform entitled BCFM2Go, offering the same locally grown and produced food that is offered in the markets themselves.

BCFM2Go promises to add new vendors as the platform continues to grow. To pick up your order on Saturday at the Longmont Fairgrounds, order here by Wednesday of each week.

When: Closed for the entire 2020 season.

When:

Southwest Plaza: May 2 (open Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Highlands Ranch Town Center: May 3 (open Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Lakewood: June 13 (open Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Reunion: June 14 (open Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Littleton: June 17 (open Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Where:

Southwest Plaza: Southeast Parking Lot, Wadsworth & Bowles

Highlands Ranch Town Center: 9288 Dorchester St.

Lakewood: 9077 W Alameda Ave.

Reunion: 17410 Parkside Drive N.

Littleton: 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

How: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro Denver Farmers’ Farmers’ Market asks that all patrons wear face masks, keep six feet apart and stay home if you are not feeling well.

When: June 23, 2020 (open Tuesdays 4 - 8 p.m.)

Where: 7th Street between Cooper & Colorado

How: The market was set to open June 9, but due to COVID-19 and the early spring cold snap, the opening of the market is being delayed two weeks. Glenwood’s market plans to adhere to CDC guidelines when it opens in June. In addition, the market will move to Bethel Plaza on 7th Street for the 2020 season.

When: June 2 (open Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Where: 950 East Eisenhower Blvd.

When: Year-round (open Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: 7043 West 38th Avenue

How: During the pandemic, the market has asked vendors to stay back from the market on Saturdays, and precautions have been put in place to keep the market running. The market offers online ordering here for home deliveries and pickups.

Orders within Wheat Ridge, Arvada, Lakewood, Edgewater, Denver and Golden will be delivered the next day between noon and 5 p.m.

To see their delivery areas and schedule, visit their website.

When:

Saturday Market: June 6 (open Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Wednesday Market: Closed until further notice

Where: 1st Ave. & University Blvd.

How: According to their Facebook page, the market has opened the first Saturday in May for over 20 years. So, before they open in-person on June 6, their market is offering an online marketplace.

When:

University Hills: May 23 (open Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Evergreen: June 23 (open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Green Valley: July 1 (open Wednesdays, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Lone Tree: June 27 (open Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Glenmoor: May 31 (open May 31, June 28, July 26, August 30 and September 27)

Belmar: canceled for the 2020 season

Where:

University Hills: 2500 S. Colorado Blvd.

Evergreen: 1240 Bergen Pkwy.

Green Valley: 4890 Argonne Way

Lone Tree: 9355 Park Meadows Dr.

Glenmoor: 110 Glenmoor Dr.

How: In the wake of the pandemic, The Boulters 5280 Urban Market is asking that shoppers make their trip as quickly as they can, that customers wash their hands before and after attending the market, keeping socially distant from others, letting vendors package your items to limit touch, minimizing the use of cash and refrain from eating at the market.

When: June 7 (open Sundays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Where: 700 S. Railroad Ave.

How: The Loveland market has rolled out a list of modifications it has made due to the pandemic:

If you are sick, stay home to protect others.

Please wear a face mask when you are at the market.

Wash or sanitize your hands upon entering the market.

No customer handling of products.

Do not place your personal bags on vendor tables.

All vendors and staff must wear masks and gloves.

All vendors must have hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer on hand.

Any prepared foods must be “to-go” and cannot be consumed onsite.

No seating or tables will be available for eating or socializing. Do not linger. Please socialize outside of the market area.

The market will have a one-way flow. Please pay attention to signs and follow the directional flow.

No more than two customers at a time at any vendor booth.

Vendor booths are spaced six to eight feet apart.

In addition, the market is working toward a preorder and no-contact pickup. More details will be made available on their website.

When:

Southlands Farmers’ Market: May 2 (open Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Parker Farmers’ Market: May 10 (open Sundays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Stanley Marketplace Farmers’ Market: June 5 (open Fridays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Festival Park Farmers’ Market: June 7 (open Sundays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Where:

Southlands Farmers’ Market: 6205 S. Main St.

Parker Farmers’ Market: 19565 Mainstreet

Stanley Marketplace Farmers’ Market: 2501 Dallas St.

Festival Park Farmers’ Market: 300 2nd St.

How: Because of its status as an essential service, the LOCAL has stayed open during the pandemic. Even so, the Local announced its online store, which allows for in-store or curbside pickup outside of its Parker location.

When: June 12 (open Fridays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Where: Lodgepole Street adjacent to the Dillon Reservoir

How: Due to public health orders, Dillon has suspended live music for the 2020 market.

When: May 29 (open May 29, June 12, June 26, July 17, July 31, August 14, August 28, September 25, 4 - 8 p.m.)

Where: 105 5th St.

When: June 12 (open Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Where: 4th and Main St.

How: Carbondale announced that it will open as usual this summer, but with CDC precautions in place. Carbondale added online ordering as an option this season. To receive your curbside order at the market, place an order prior to Wednesday. More details will be released in the near future.

When: June 10 and June 13 (open Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

Where:

Saturdays: Woodmen Rd. just west of I-25

Wednesdays: 215 S. Tejon

How: The Colorado Springs Market will adhere to the requirements and recommendations made by the Colorado Farmers’ Market Association and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), including:

Shopping quickly

Washing hands

Keeping six feet of distance

Reducing contact

Minimizing the use of cash

Refraining from eating at the market

Come to the market alone

When:

Monument Hill: May 23 (open Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Briargate: May 20 (open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Cordera: May 24 (open Sundays, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Banning Lewis Ranch: June 4 (open Thursdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

Where:

Monument Hill: 66 Jefferson St.

Briargate: 7610 North Union Blvd.

Cordera: 11894 Grandlawn Cir.

Banning Lewis Ranch: 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.

When: May 24 and June 17 (open Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Fort Collins Farmers’ Market on Drake: June 20 (open Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Where: 1001 E Harmony Rd.

On Drake: 802 W. Drake Rd.

How: Under strict guidelines from the Larimer County Health Department, the Fort Collins markets will be set up differently than the past. More information to come.

When:

Louisville: May 23 (open Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Erie: May 21 (open Thursdays, 5 - 8 p.m.)

Highlands: May 31 (open Sundays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Where:

Louisville: 824 Front St.

Erie: Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt

Highlands: 32nd and Lowell

How: All markets will adhere to CDPHE guidelines. An online farmers’ market is coming soon. See the website for more details.