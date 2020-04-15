DENVER — As COVID-19 continues to change life as we know it, one Denver artist decided to take to the streets to create a public art tribute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler spent a few days over Easter weekend constructing the colorful mural on a wall near East Colfax Avenue and Williams Street.

The work of art depicts a masked medical professional donning wings and wearing boxing gloves. The artist said it’s a tribute to the healthcare angels who are sacrificing greatly during the pandemic.

"Shout out to all the medical professionals out there! This work is dedicated to all your efforts," Zucchini-Fowler wrote on an Instagram post, showing a time-lapse video of the project.

The building's owners, Eric Alstead and Tina Pappas, gave Zucchini-Fowler an opportunity to paint the mural on their building, but it's what the artist chose to paint that holds a special significance to him.

"I have many family and friends [who] are health care workers," he said "I wanted to participate in the cause and dedicate a piece to them honoring their hard work and commitment."

Zucchini-Fowler said he spent April 10 and April 11 completing the painting. The finished work of art was revealed on his Instagram page Easter Sunday.

"I wanted [to] convey what incredible individuals our health care workers are," Zucchini-Fowler said. "They are on the front lines of COVID-19 and showing up to work every day ready to work. I am forever grateful for their efforts."

The painting can be seen along the ally next to Taco Bell on Colfax Avenue near Williams Street. That's located on the edge of Denver's Cheesman Park and City Park West neighborhoods.

