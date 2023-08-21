Ed Sheeran stops by iconic Colorado Mexican restaurant

Before topping Garth Brooks' Denver attendance record, the British songwriter visited another Colorado landmark.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Before setting a Denver stadium attendance record, Ed Sheeran paid a visit to an iconic Colorado restaurant.

The British singer-songwriter stopped by Casa Bonita in Lakewood over the weekend.

Sheeran posted a video on social media where he can be seen posing outside the restaurant, enjoying the food, watching cliff divers, standing in a Western jail for photos, and enjoying Mariachi music.

"I'm a big fan of 'South Park' and I'm here in Denver at Casa Bonita," Sheeran posted to social media Saturday.

Casa Bonita reopened in June after being closed for more than three years. The Lakewood restaurant underwent more than $12 million in extensive renovations since "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in 2021.

After visiting Casa Bonita, Sheeran set the single-night attendance record for Empower Field at Mile High.

According to the stadium, a total of 85,233 people attended Saturday's concert at the home of the Denver Broncos.

Saturday night's show in Denver was delayed for hours due to rain and lightning in the area. After an all-clear message was issued around 9:30 p.m., Sheeran came out for his performance around 10 p.m. and performed until after midnight.

"Denver! Another magical subtract gig, got to debut some brand new songs. Then playing the big stadium and breaking another attendance record with 85,000 of you in there!" Sheeran posted Sunday on social media. "Thanks for much a wonderful weekend, see you next in Seattle."

The “+ - = ÷ x Tour” has set multiple attendance records across the United States, including U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Nissan Stadium in Tennessee and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

