Massive dinosaur show coming to Denver

Based on one of the biggest blockbusters in history, the exhibition will be open for months in the Mile High City.

DENVER — Life finds a way.

Colorado fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise will be able to experience the majesty of its dinosaurs for the first time in a new family-friendly show.

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition" will open in Denver on March 4, 2022, at the National Western Center, organizers announced Wednesday.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, Jurassic World: The Exhibition has become a global success with more than 3 million visitors since 2016.

Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments.

"Guests will have an up-close look at a velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex," says a release from the exhibition's organizers.

Attendees can also interact with baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the Netflix animated series "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous."

Tickets for the Denver run of Jurassic World: The Exhibition are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. The show will be in Denver through at least Labor Day.

"What excites us about Jurassic World: The Exhibition is the opportunity to give fans a real-world, immersive experience based on the amazing adventures of the films and delivered to a location near them," said Michael Silver, Universal Parks & Resorts’ president of global business development. "Visitors will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs and walk through richly themed environments, all inspired by the beloved global franchise."

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition features cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology that is powered by Animax Designs, our animatronics powerhouse located in the U.S.," said Ron Tan, Cityneon’s executive chairman and group CEO. "This immersive exhibition is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience that our friends in Denver can look forward to. With sold-out shows in Dallas since its opening there in June 2021, we are confident that our fans in Denver will be wowed by this exhilarating experience."

"After record breaking sales in Dallas, we are incredibly excited to bring this show to Denver to share with our millions of fans," said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live. "The ability to walk amongst these huge creatures will amaze and entertain fans with this breathtaking and truly immersive experience."

