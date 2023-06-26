Denver city council approves designating La Raza Park a Historic Cultural District

The park was a staple of the Chicano Movement in Denver in the '70s and '80s. Several protests were held there and it became a community gathering point.

DENVER — Denver City Council on Monday unanimously approved designating La Raza Park as a Historic Cultural District.

The park is located in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood between 38th and 39th avenues and off of Navajo and Osage Streets.

Originally named Columbus Park in 1931, it became a staple for Colorado’s Chicano movement in the '70s and '80s. In 2021, the park finally received its long-desired name change after Denver City Council approved it in December 2020.

In June 2021, a celebration was held at the park.

"It makes me feel good, but at the same time, it’s like 20 years too late," Jay Alire, a Chicano activist in Denver, said at the time. "It signifies the years of struggle that people have waged to get just the name of this park."

The park will now be Denver's third Historical Cultural District, along with Five Points and La Alma Lincoln Park.

"Given this is only the third Cultural District designation in Denver, it clearly identifies the need to work with our BIPOC communities on more of these designations," councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said in a release. "I’d like to thank every community member who shared their story, wrote letters of support, and showed up to give public testimony, you were the foundation of this application."

The designation was recommended by a Latino/Chicano Historical Context Study, which was led by Denver's Landmark Preservation Division, the release says. This was the first time that kind of study was conducted in the city.

The La Raza Park Legacy Project is continuing to push for upgrades at the park. Some of their goals include upgrading the playground with a water park, replacing the pool that was once there, and painting a mural on the basketball floor court.

