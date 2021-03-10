9 crunchy deals for National Taco Day on Monday

Our friends at Mile High on the Cheap have found some delicious deals for National Taco Day on Monday, Oct. 4.

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s crunch time, taco lovers!

Grab some salsa and get ready to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, Oct. 4.

Tacos are just about the perfect meal (or snack) because you can put just about anything you like in the crunchy shell or soft tortilla, whether it’s beef, chicken, pork. seafood or just lots of veggies. According to a recent survey, most Americans think beef is the superior filling.

Then, there are the endless toppings– from lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and whatever else suits your taste buds.

Except for being a little messy, tacos are a family favorite because they’re easy to prepare and sure to please every picky palate. Even more so because they’re not too expensive (unless you love fish tacos!), whether you’re making them at home or enjoying them in a restaurant.

However, on this popular “food holiday” leave the prep and clean-up to someone else and just enjoy the spicy savings.

The crunchy deals are only valid at participating locations on October 4, unless noted otherwise — while supplies last. Most offers are limited to one per person.

If you’re looking for convenience on National Taco Day, stop by 7-Eleven for a big deal on its popular mini-tacos. The chain’s mini tacos have a spicy beef filling — made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and spices — stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas.

7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1. That makes them just 10¢ each!

If you’re too busy to stop, purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order FREE. Enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of eight.

It’s dollar taco time! Add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to any dine-in entrée purchase for just $1.

The restaurant is also offering Tequila Floaters for $1 to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all, tequila and tacos are the perfect pair.

The taco love doesn’t stop there. Chuy’s is calling on taco fans everywhere to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to their nearest participating location for a FREE dine-in entrée of their choice.

Plus, for die-hard fans of both tacos and the restaurant, the chain’s popular Taco Tees are only $10 each on National Taco Day.

Chuy’s has 4 locations in Colorado — Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Greenwood Village and Westminster.

Del Taco is ending its 10 Days of Deals on National Taco Day with a spicy deal. On Oct. 4, fans can get a FREE Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase.

The special is only open to Del Yeah! Rewards members via a digital offer in the chain’s app.

Del Taco has 21 locations in Colorado.

The chain is celebrating National Taco Day with select tacos for only $1.50 each, all day.

The offer excludes Fajita, Shrimp, Mahi, California Heat, Citrus Heat Mahi and Queso Shrimpico tacos.

Quantity limits may apply. The offer is not valid for third-party delivery.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 17 locations in Colorado — Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock, Centennial, Colorado Springs (4), Denver, Fort Collins (2), Greeley, Longmont, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Windsor.

Expect long lines at the popular taco shop!

Even though taco lovers don’t usually think of Long John Silver’s as their go-to for their favorite food, they can still catch a good deal at the seafood fast-food restaurant on National Taco Day.

On Oct. 4, get a FREE taco with the purchase of any combo meal. Choose from wild-caught Alaska Pollock; wild-caught North Pacific salmon; grilled shrimp; or, for one day only, Norway Lobster Bites.

The required coupon will be available on Long John Silver’s social media or by subscribing to the LJS e-mail club.

What’s better than one taco? Endless tacos! If you really love tacos, you’ll definitely want to head to On The Border on National Taco Day.

The popular Mexican restaurant is serving Endless Tacos, all day long on October 4. Choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef — starting at $10.99.

More salsa, please. Keep ’em comin’!

There’s just no way Taco Bell could not celebrate National Taco Day, right? For many, the Mexican fast-food restaurant is the go-to place for tacos, as well as burritos, nachos and more.

So, of course, they’re honoring the big day with a special offer just for Taco Bell Rewards members on Oct. 4.

Expect an announcement soon. You can sign-up for the loyalty program here.

UPDATE: The offer is for a FREE Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco with a minimum purchase of $1. Remember, the offer is only open to Taco Bell Rewards members via the Taco Bell app.

As the proclaimed creators of Taco Tuesday, Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day in a big way. All day on Oct. 4, fans can redeem a coupon for a FREE Fried Chicken Taco through the chain’s app.

The Mexican fast-food chain is encouraging chicken lovers to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with their choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla.

There are 16 locations in Colorado.

The National Taco Day fiesta will definitely heat up at Torchy’s Tacos.

The popular chain is offering an exclusive deal just for Taco Junkies Rewards Club members on Oct. 4. Members need to watch for an announcement about the special deal.

You can sign-up for the new loyalty club here.

There are 8 locations in Colorado — Boulder, Denver (4), Fort Collins, Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch. (A new location is opening soon in Colorado Springs!)

