Were you taking care of your dog instead of watching fireworks? Here's what you missed

From Grand Lake to Littleton, here's video and photos of displays that lit up the night for Independence Day.

DENVER — This was my first Fourth of July as a dog owner, and that meant I spent the holiday with the sound turned up on my TV and snuggling my sweet little golden retriever while reassuring her that the big booms would be over soon (even though I'm pretty sure someone in my neighborhood bought all the illegal fireworks in Wyoming).

I'm sure I'm not alone: Life happens, and that means you might not have gotten the opportunity to catch the awesome fireworks shows happening across Colorado.

Luckily, 9NEWS viewers were more than happy to share their views of Independence Day, from Grand Lake to Littleton and everywhere in between. Keep scrolling for some awesome fireworks photos and videos.

The video above is raw footage from Sky9 of fireworks exploding across the Denver metro area, if you're feeling extra patriotic.

And if you'd like to be featured by 9NEWS, share your photos and videos on the "Near Me" section of the 9NEWS app.

Legendary fireworks at Grand Lake

The fireworks show at Grand Lake is arguably one of the most famous in the state, especially if you're lucky enough to know someone with a boat.

Here are some videos of the 2021 event from 9NEWS viewers.

Just dropping in ...

This is not something you see every day, but it's probably more common on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks photos (if you're not in a video mood)

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag, drifting through the wind, wanting to start again (this wouldn't be a fireworks story without one Katy Perry reference).

Since this is a Fourth of July article ...

Here's a bald eagle. Happy birthday, America.

Also, a big thank you to 9NEWS viewers for sharing your Fourth of July experiences with us! For the record, you can upload cool photos and videos to the 9NEWS app all year long.