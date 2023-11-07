Taylor Swift's stage begins to rise at Denver stadium

Taylor Swift has many eras and fans will see them through a three-hour live music extravaganza.

DENVER — The biggest stadium in Colorado is preparing to host the biggest musical artist of a generation.

Taylor Swift brings her massive "Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday and Saturday.

Crews have begun setting up Swift's stage inside the home of the Denver Broncos.

Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour.

Since launching "The Eras Tour" in March, Swift has brought her tour to cities across the United States, selling out stadiums, packing parking lots, filling hotel rooms and boosting local economies. Swift will conclude her run of U.S. concerts in Los Angeles in August before heading abroad in 2024.

Tickets for Swift's Friday and Saturday Denver concerts sold out immediately and remain sold out on Ticketmaster.com.

Resale tickets on sites like StubHub have single, obstructed, behind-the-stage seats on sale for $1,000.

Swift's tour caused a meltdown on Ticketmaster's website when ticket registration began in November. The tour shattered the record for ticket sales for one artist in a day.

Ticketmaster sold more than two million tickets during Verified Fan pre-sale, an unprecedented demand that caused outrage among fans and even some government officials.

