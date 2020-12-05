The Feed: Pint's Peak Ice Cream

When Caitlin Howington was laid off from her catering business due to COVID-19, she took a leap of faith to start her dream business, Pint's Peak Ice Cream.

DENVER — This may seem like an odd time to start a business, but one woman took her unemployment as an opportunity to take a chance on a dream.

Pint’s Peak Ice Cream is all Caitlin Howington.

“I just love making ice cream,” said Howington.

From the ideas in the kitchen, to the delivery, it’s a one-woman show.

“Right now it’s just me doing everything so it’s selling out pretty quickly,” said Howington. “So far the lemon meringue pie and coffee donut have been the biggest hits.”

A brand new business as so many businesses are closing up shop, including the catering company she was at before.

“I was laid off from there,” said Howington. “I kind of already had this idea in my head, I was thinking of starting off really small do some house parties. Then when I was laid off I realized I had all the time.”

Caitlin’s a pasty chef by training.

“I went to culinary school for pastry, worked in fine dining for about 7, 8 years,” said Howington. “I’ve done some marketing and PR as well, so all of a sudden it didn’t seem too crazy to try to run a business.”

Not crazy at all, but the response has been.

“It’s been wild,” said Howington. “I wasn’t expecting it to take off so quickly and as well as it has. I mean by my second week the orders were pouring in so I’ve had to increase production every week since I’ve launched. I think people are really excited about it, they want to support local, they want to support the people who have been laid off because of this pandemic.”

And ordering from Pint’s Peak supports more than just Caitlin.

“The bulk of everything that goes into the ice cream is sourced locally so the dairy, eggs, that’s all local,” said Howington. “I really believe in buying local whenever possible.”

What started as a lost job, might have turned into a brand new beginning.

“Because it’s been as successful as it has I’m going keep working at it and hopefully In a little while it’ll be a full time business that’s supporting me,” said Howington.

Right now Pint’s Peak is just available for delivery. It’s free if you live in Denver, or $10 for the metro area. To order, just head to PintsPeakIceCream.com.