Yelp's list of Top 100 pizza places in country includes 4 Colorado restaurants

Celebrate National Pizza Day on Wednesday at one of the country's top-ranked pizza joints.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In celebration of National Pizza Day on Wednesday, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. – which includes four restaurants in Colorado.

Pizzeria Lui at 5380 W. Mississippi Ave. in Lakewood is Colorado's top-ranking pizza joint, ranked at No. 78 on Yelp's list.

Hops & Pie in Denver is ranked at No. 89. Hops & Pie is located at 3920 Tennyson St.

Woody’s Woodfired Pizza & Watering Hole in Golden is the 91st best pizza place in the country, said Yelp. They're located at 1305 Washington Ave.

High Mountain Pies in Leadville is Colorado's last pizza spot to make Yelp's list at No. 93. They're located at 115 W. 4th St.

Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots list ranks restaurants using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

🚨 This is not a drill, we repeat, this is not a drill!🚨

If we were to have one day to call our own, this is it. Stop by your local Beau Jo's to celebrate National Pizza Day! pic.twitter.com/7fGTrJ1ua9 — Beau Jo's (@BeauJos) February 9, 2022

Whether it's with a Classic Pepperoni, a Founder's Favorite, a Cauliflower Works or any of our other delicious pizzas, celebrate #NationalPizzaDay with us today. Rewards members get double points on every pizza order. https://t.co/1PWhh9GmmC pic.twitter.com/uu8WHPNHz6 — Donatos Pizza (@Donatos) February 9, 2022

It’s National Pizza Day!! Celebrate with an awesome Flavored Crust Pizza Deal at https://t.co/61wV6Ve2ht #FamousForFlavor pic.twitter.com/Er6IDbVYyD — Hungry Howie's Pizza (@hungryhowies) February 9, 2022

#HotTake New Spicy Lover’s Pizza deserves a #NationalPizzaDay all to itself 🔥🍕 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 9, 2022

Since it’s #NationalPizzaDay and I'm obsessed with tarot cards, I’m giving personal pizza readings! Reply with 👆 to pick a card & see what the pizza spirits have in store for you ✨ pic.twitter.com/XwdTrgo570 — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) February 9, 2022

If you were a pizza we would love every slice of you! 🍕 pic.twitter.com/GpWVL1eOiW — Blackjack Pizza (@BlackjackPizza) February 8, 2022

