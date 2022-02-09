Yelp's list of Top 100 pizza places in country includes 4 Colorado restaurants

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In celebration of National Pizza Day on Wednesday, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. – which includes four restaurants in Colorado.
Pizzeria Lui at 5380 W. Mississippi Ave. in Lakewood is Colorado's top-ranking pizza joint, ranked at No. 78 on Yelp's list.
Hops & Pie in Denver is ranked at No. 89. Hops & Pie is located at 3920 Tennyson St.
Woody’s Woodfired Pizza & Watering Hole in Golden is the 91st best pizza place in the country, said Yelp. They're located at 1305 Washington Ave.
High Mountain Pies in Leadville is Colorado's last pizza spot to make Yelp's list at No. 93. They're located at 115 W. 4th St.
Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots list ranks restaurants using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.