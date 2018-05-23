Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Trail Ridge Road has officially opened for the season.

Crews at Rocky Mountain National Park have been working since mid-April to reopen the famous high altitude road in time for the holiday weekend.

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store are expected to open there on Friday.

A Wednesday morning update on Rocky Mountain National Park’s Facebook page showed plow operators hard at work, at times coming across drifts ranging from 10 to 20 feet high.

In some places, snow banks on the side of the road were taller than the equipment clearing it.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Visitors should still expect icy conditions along the road due to melting snow, park officals said.

Dubbed the “highway to the sky,” Trail Ridge Road covers 48 miles between Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Find the latest updates on Trail Ridge Road here.

© 2018 KUSA