Denver to 'transform' stretch of Washington Street in Globeville

Globeville's main north-south thoroughfare will be getting a new look.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver announced Monday it has secured a $13.9-million federal grant to modernize a well-worn street in Globeville.

The project, which aims to repair and improve North Washington Street from 47th to 52nd Avenues, has also received $23 million in Elevate Denver Bond funds.

Washington Street serves as a transportation spine and main north-south connection within the Globeville neighborhood.

City officials said the project will build areas on both sides of Washington Street for walking and biking, improve access to transit, add streetscaping, energy-efficient lighting and new curb and gutters to improve drainage.

While design work is already underway for the project, completion is not anticipated until 2024 or 2025.

The $13.9-million federal grant was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, discretionary grants program, according to Denver officials.

"Through the reconstruction of this stretch, we’re working to realize the neighborhood’s vision for this corridor as one that will benefit current the community here today and tomorrow with greater livability, economic vitality and improved mobility options, all while honoring the area’s history and character," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D).

"Finally, we are at a place where we can truly effect change along the Washington Street corridor, making it an attractive space for the community that offers a positive sense of place and accommodates walking and biking," said Eric Bracke, Engineering Manager for Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

