DENVER — The list of community partnerships for Eldorado Natural Spring Water continues to grow! Supporting worthy charities is a big part of the company’s core values. Right now, Eldorado Natural Spring Water supports: The American Cancer Society, Global Downs Syndrome, Children’s Hospital, March of Dimes, American Diabetes Foundation, Community Food Share, the Humane Societies of Boulder and Denver and Habitat for Humanity.

Eldorado believes in adding support to meaningful community events, and is a title sponsor of the Eldorado Springs Run For The Cure! They also take part in the Good Samaritan Hospital Good Sam Bike Jam, and the Cherry Creek Sneak, as well as Colorado's largest events like A Taste of Colorado, Boulder Creek Festival, Denver PrideFest and Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

Request Eldorado Natural Spring Water For Your Organization or Event

Non-profits and other organizations of all sizes can request to have Eldorado Natural Spring Water delivered to events and other notable causes. It’s easier than ever to enter your request for a special event or workplace setting, simply submit your donation request through the Eldorado website.

Thanks to customer support and vendor partners, Eldorado Natural Spring Water has made an additional commitment to donate five thousand cases of Natural Spring Water and 10,000 lbs of food to local food banks and non-profits.

Eldorado Run for the Cure

The Colorado Cancer Foundation (CCF) is Funded through generous donations, and a series of charity-based events, including the annual Eldorado Run for the Cure. Now in its 41st year, the family-friendly run, will support patients, families, physicians, researchers, and medical students throughout Colorado. In past years, the Run for the Cure has also served as a qualifier for the famed BolderBoulder 10K race.

Eldorado employee Stan Havlick started the Eldorado Run for the Cure in 1979. Stan’s fundraising efforts have raised over half a million dollars for the Colorado Cancer Foundation. In 2001, Stan joined Eldorado Natural Spring Water as a Brand Ambassador and was the recipient of the Eldorado Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 for his contributions to Eldorado Natural Spring Water, the Colorado Cancer Foundation and the Community.

This year the Eldorado Run for the Cure will be a little bit different.

In keeping with the Colorado Cancer Foundation’s (CCF) 40+ year history of athletic-based charitable giving, this year the 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation is offering a Virtual Run for the Cure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of running/walking/jogging through beautiful Eldorado Springs, CO, the Virtual Run for the Cure aka The Social Distancing Run, can take place wherever you happen to be! Just select a four-mile course of your choosing. Of course, you’re welcome to go farther and seek pledges for every mile you travel. To help you raise donations, the CCF is partnering with PledgeIt, through which mile-based donations will be routed to those in need.

Pledge Your Support Today

During these unprecedented times, oncology patients, researchers, and clinicians need your support more than ever. As hospitals are impacted with COVID-19 cases, personal protective equipment (PPE) is in short supply, and academic institutions struggle to secure adequate funding, it’s imperative that the local community help as it is able. For those struggling with cancer, the fight is all the more difficult, and if you are unable to run, walk, or roll as part of the Colorado Cancer Foundation’s (CCF) virtual Run for the Cure, or if you simply wish to go the extra mile, please consider pledging your support, either by contributing to an existing PledgeIt, campaign or by starting one of your own.

When: Anytime between now and July 31, 2020

Where: Anywhere you like, e.g., in your neighborhood, on a local track, etc.

Why: Generate funds for cancer patients, researchers, and clinicians at the University of Colorado.

