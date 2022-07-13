Here's why coconut water is a hydration game changer! | Paid Content

Coconut water is trending for good reason. It’s a natural, nutritious way to stay hydrated. Coconut water contains essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium to not only keep you hydrated, but to help you truly live rejuvenated! Here’s some simple ways to incorporate coconut water in your summer adventures!

Drink poolside to refresh on a hot summer day

Conquer your thirst at the peak of a hike

Recover after a grueling workout

Rejuvenate the family with a fun popsicle recipe (see below)

Replenish after a long night out with friends (when you had maybe a little “too” much fun!)

Bring to a backyard bbq to share and hydrate others

Mix up a healthy, hydrating summer cocktail (or mocktail!)

Grab some extra nutrients on the go running to your kid’s soccer game

Blend into a delicious smoothie for a mid-day, refreshing snack

Sip on the beach while you’re sitting the sun all day

C2O Coconut Water is the perfect way to stay hydrated this summer, find our Original and Pulp flavors now on sale now at your local King Soopers. Learn more at www.shopc20.com

Berry Popsicle Recipe:

Ingredients:

C2O Original Coconut Water

Handful of Blueberries

Handful of Raspberries

Popsicle Molds

Directions:

1. Grab your popsicle molds and put a handful of blueberries and raspberries into each mold

2. Next, pour your C2O Coconut Water into each of the molds filling to the top

3. Put the tops of your mold on to seal and freeze for 6 hours of overnight for best results

4. When ready to enjoy, run the base of the molds underneath warm water until you can easily pull the popsicles out to help prevent them from breaking!

