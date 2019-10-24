A newly built trio of luxury buildings set on 72.3 scenic acres in Colorado's mountains — offered for $6.5 million — is slated to head to a no-reserve auction on Friday.

The never-before-listed Red Table Ranch, located at 594 Winchester Trail in Edwards, was completed in January 2019 and includes a 4,600-square-foot main house with three bedrooms and four full bathrooms. A 930-square-foot detached guest house offers another two bedrooms, a full bathroom and kitchen. A standalone 1030-square-foot heated garage makes up the property's third building.

The ranch is located in the exclusive Territories at Cordillera neighborhood, whose amenities include three world-class golf courses, tennis courts, a full equestrian center and dining and entertainment options. The Red Table Ranch lot abuts Bureau of Land Management Property property.

The property's structures were designed by KH Webb Architects of Vail in a European compound concept and are set around a circle driveway. The main house features a 1,000-square-foot heated patio, a state-of-the-art kitchen, first-floor master suite, library, wine room, hot tub and entertainment space. The guest room echos the main house's modern design with high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and its own deck to soak in the Vail Valley views.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

