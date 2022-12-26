Denver shipping container company launches new residential product, moves production out of state

Roxbox Containers has teamed up with a Boulder-based designer of shipping container homes.

DENVER — The Denver-based company that builds shipping container structures for breweries, restaurants and other commercial clients is looking to expand into the housing market.

While the company has been focused on commercial work during the Covid-19 pandemic, Roxbox Containers recently paired up with Boulder-based Box & Boulder to launch a new line of residential shipping container homes.

The 2-year-old Box & Boulder was born at the beginning of the pandemic to rethink how people want to work and live. Josh Abbey said he and his co-founder began designing 3D renderings of shipping container homes, but knew they needed help when it came to building the structures.

“We were seeking that and it was kind of serendipitous that Roxbox was in Denver and we are also located in Denver because they are one of the best, if not the most knowledgeable, shipping container modification companies in the U.S.,” Abbey said.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

