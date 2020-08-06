The Cereal Box permanently closes in Arvada

Colorado's favorite cereal restaurant has vacated its Olde Town Arvada location after being closed since March.

After being forced to close in March due to the pandemic, The Cereal Box has now permanently closed in Olde Town Arvada.

"This year hasn't been what any of us expected. We've fought every day, not willing to give up, and we did all we could," said a statement from The Cereal Box. "Some things are just beyond our control. Our lease is up and we no longer have a space to operate the business, and we must now close our doors permanently."

"We want to say thank you to all of our family and friends who supported our crazy idea from day one. We are truly touched by the support and encouragement we've received through the years. We want to thank our amazing staff — we were a success because of you and we will miss the passion you brought everyday."

The Cereal Box opened its doors in Olde Town Arvada in 2017.

"Thank you to all of our guests from all over the globe who helped make us a success. And finally to Olde Town Arvada, thank you for giving us a home," continued a statement from The Cereal Box. "They say that all good things must come to an end. But in our hearts it will always be Saturday morning."

The Cereal Box featured 120 varieties of cereal from around the world. Customers would pick their bowl size, cereal, milk and toppings, such as cookies and whipped cream.

The restaurant launched a GoFundMe page last month.