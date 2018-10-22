DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — A mix of entertainment and business priorities are highlighted in a Parker home listed for $12.9 million.

Originally built as a corporate retreat, this home at 10687 Evans Ridge Road has not just one, but two conference rooms, a bowling alley, dance floor and a stage for performances.

Those are just some of the highlights in the home that also contains three full apartments, 11 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, nine three-quarter and seven half baths across 45,212 square feet.

The 35-acre property boasts a private drive, garage parking for 29 cars, a stocked pond, manicured gardens and a separate 3,881-square-foot caretaker's residence — all with views of the Rocky Mountains.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2CZSJMu

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal