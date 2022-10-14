Workshop helps Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs learn business accounting program

Maria Gonzalez, founder of Adelante Community Development, said hosting workshops in Spanish, as well as in a culturally responsive way, can make a difference.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Small Business Resource Center in Commerce City is cohosting a workshop to help Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs better understand a program to help streamline their accounting needs.

"One of the biggest barriers that we saw with Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs is that they didn't know how to create a P&L report," said Maria Gonzalez, founder of Adelante Community Development. The nonprofit serving Latino families and entrepreneurs is hosting the workshop.

In recent years, Adelante focused on hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics to better reach Colorado's Spanish-speaking communities.

First and foremost, they specialize in workforce development.

"But most important, to give them that empowerment that they need to know their business," Gonzalez said.

The current weeklong workshop is helping teach entrepreneurs the program QuickBooks.

Gonzalez said more than 60 people wanted to attend, but they set capacity at a little more than a dozen.

They're helping people who have a company registered with the Secretary of State's Office in Colorado and have a business bank account that is in operation, among other requirements.

"To know if they actually have the capital, you know, if they can spend on different things and what is the health or the illness, financially, of their business," Gonzalez said.

She said hosting workshops in Spanish, as well as in a culturally responsive way, can make a difference.

"We have to understand that our Spanish-speaking interpreters come from different countries where businesses are run differently," she said. "This is culturally driven to the industries that we Latinos work in, and that we are preparing our entrepreneurs to be successful in. So that everybody understands exactly what is required for them to be on their business, what they should be tracking as business financing, and also what opportunities that they see in those industries that they already work."

While they hope to reach more people with the workshops, Gonzalez also hopes the effort also kicks off a domino effect.

"Because at the end of the day, if one business is successful, that means their family are successful, their employees and the whole community becomes a thriving environment," she said. "And when we neglect a single one of these entrepreneurs, small businesses, we're neglecting the whole community."

