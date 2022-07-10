State reissuing TABOR checks to people who didn't get one

About 55,000 checks have been returned to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

DENVER — There are still some Coloradans who haven't received their TABOR refund checks, and the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) is working to make sure everyone gets the money they were promised.

DOR said as of Friday, 2,497,473 checks have been issued with 2,280,112 of them having been cashed or deposited. About 55,000 checks have been returned to the department.

A spokesperson for DOR said they are working diligently to reissue checks for people who didn't get one.

Anyone who has not received their Colorado Cash Back check should call 303-951-4996.

The void/reissue process can take as long as six weeks, according to DOR..

Coloradans are getting the money because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, better known as TABOR, which places limits on how much revenue the state is allowed to keep. The checks are $750 for individual filers or $1,500 for joint filers.

