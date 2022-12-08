Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023

Denver Water CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead announced his plans to leave the utility.

CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor.

Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023.

"It is with deep, mixed emotions that I’ve made the decision to step away from Denver Water after 12 years of service to this amazing community and organization," Lochhead said. "After giving it a great amount of thought, I feel now is the right time, based on where we are as an organization."

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners will begin working with a search firm to immediately begin the process of replacing Lochhead.

"Denver Water is well-positioned for the future, having successfully managed multiple initiatives through the pandemic," Lochhead said. "We recently renewed our Strategic Plan and are successfully implementing a 10-year, $2.3 billion system investment plan."

"The accomplishments of Denver Water under Jim’s leadership since 2010 have been truly remarkable," said Denver Board of Water President Craig Jones. "He strengthened our operational efficiencies, while leading a new era of cooperation for water in the West, ensuring a reliable water system and securing future water supplies for the Denver metropolitan area.

"The selection of a CEO is one of the most important decisions a board can make. We appreciate Jim’s work to put the organization in a strong position for a seamless transition along with his willingness to continue leading the utility so we can make our decision carefully and thoughtfully, without disruption to our critical community mission."

