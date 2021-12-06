Here's where Denver ranks among 2022's forecasted hottest housing markets

Local experts are predicting a fast-paced year for the residential real estate market.

DENVER — Despite a serious lack of inventory and a blistering sales pace, Denver doesn't rank anywhere close to the top of a recent Realtor.com forecast of the hottest real estate markets of 2022.

The Denver metro comes in at No. 48 out of the nation's top 100 metros in terms of the predicted change in price and number of sales for next year – that's an 11% total increase, 6% for number of sales and 5% for home prices.

> Video above: 2021 was a record setting year in real estate.

Denver's predicted increase is much less compared to other Western markets, like Salt Lake City, Boise, Idaho and Spokane, Washington, which are all expected to see a combined increase of more than 20%, according to the Realtor.com analysis.

But even though Denver's projected sales increase is outpaced by other metros, local experts are still predicting a fast-paced year for the residential real estate market, considering a massive drop in inventory between October and November, the largest on record.

