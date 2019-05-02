Target Circle is coming to Denver on Feb. 19.

Per the big-box giant, the program lets Target "love our guests right back." In pragmatic terms, that means anyone can sign up for free and enjoy new perks in addition to their Cartwheel apps and Red Cards.

New perks like one percent back on all Target purchases to use on a return visit, birthday rewards and more (the majority of the rewards are based on specific customer behavior).

The program has been in extended beta in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since last March and is now coming to Denver and other cities like Charlotte; Kansas City; Indianapolis and Phoenix.

To join, head to this link (or head to your Target app on your phone or requisite app store).

CNBC's Lauren Thomas caught up with Rick Gomez, Target's Chief Marketing and Chief Digital Officer, who said the company wanted a program that was about more than just earning points.

"We think this is a much bigger platform to build relationships with our guests," Gomez told CNBC.

There are more potential perks, CNBC reports, including free next-day delivery via Target's Restock service - think of it as a program that lets you put almost 50 pounds of household items like toilet paper and dish soap in a box - as well as 50 percent off a one-year membership to the company's same-day delivery service "Shipt."

