Portillo's looking to expand into Denver for the first time

The company opened its first Texas location earlier this year and said it wants to open restaurants in new markets.

DENVER — A fast-casual restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs would like to expand into Colorado.

Portillo's announced that it is looking to enter Colorado, including the Denver market, for the first time. The restaurant chain said the expansion into Colorado is part of its long-term plan to scale the brand and open new locations across the country.

Founded in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963, Portillo's has grown to include more than 77 restaurants across 10 states. The company estimates it could eventually expand to 800 full-scale U.S. restaurants.

Portillo's serves Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, salads, and chocolate cake.

Portillo's said it found success in its first Texas location earlier this year and opened opened a second Texas location earlier this month. Two more Portillo's restaurants are under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In addition to Colorado, Portillo's said it could expand to Nevada and Georgia.

