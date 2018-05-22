Best Buy Co. Inc. is rolling out a subscription service for its Best Buy tech support unit, betting that the growing complexity of smart homes and connected devices will create demand for offerings that go beyond the one-off repair job.

The Star Tribune has a report on the new service, called Total Tech Support, that Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is introducing nationwide this week after testing the idea in Canada and a few dozen U.S. stores over since last fall.

The service, which runs $200 per year, provides unlimited phone, online and in-store help on basic tasks like setting up home networks, car-stereo installation and basic data-recovery tasks. Home visits to install theater equipment or do more complex tasks will cost $50.

Best Buy says about 230,000 people have signed up for the Total Tech Support service in existing markets so far.

