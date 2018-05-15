The Janus Henderson Foundation, the charity arm of Janus Henderson Investors, is awarding thousands of dollars to local, national and international charity groups as part of their annual "Charity Challenge" event on Tuesday.

Local celebrities from the Denver community will watch presentations from Janus Henderson employees representing charitable groups all hoping their team being awarded the grand prize. Last year's top awardees were Camp Boggy Creek and the charity took home $75,000.

"Through our partnership with Campy Boggy Creek, funding from Janus Henderson has enabled them to help children living with serious illness, develop friendships, life skills and strong social support systems through their therapeutic camp program," Janus Henderson said. "This program ensures children with serious illness gain or regain skills and understanding of their own abilities so they are able to make informed decisions in other aspects of their lives outside of the camp."

9NEWS traffic anchor Amelia Earhart participated as a judge last year and she chose Operation Underground Railroad as her top charity.

"The Foundation donated $45,000 to Operation Underground Railroad," Janus Henderson said. "This funding is allowing the organization to pave the way for the permanent eradication child sex trafficking through coordinated rescues and recovery planning. Since inception in 2013, they have rescued over 1,000 victims and arrested more than 443 traffickers around the world."

To learn more about the Foundation and how to get involved, visit the Janus Henderson Foundation website.

