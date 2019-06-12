LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont Police Sgt. Andy Feaster and his wife Sara started the nonprofit Northern Colorado Police and Fire Families to bring a sense of community to first responders and their families.

They hold events and, when needed, help raise funds to help support those injured in the line of duty as well as their families.

When they heard about the incident with Sgt. Christopher Pelton, they knew they had to help.

“It’s a gut punch every time you hear something like this happen to a police officer, a firefighter, a paramedic, it doesn’t matter,” Andy Feaster said.

Pelton was injured during an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect, he was shot in the face and has undergone two surgeries since the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit for the suspect from the Greeley Police Department.

Sara Feaster is eager to provide assistance to other families of first responders.

“It just means so much to know that we’re able to make a small dent in somebody’s life and help out," she said. "I love to know that there’s a bond between everybody and that if [her husbdand] was to get hurt in the line of duty that there’s be support there for me and the kids."

The organization, Northern Colorado Police and Fire Families, is selling shirts and accepting donations to help Pelton and his family as they recover from the shooting.

