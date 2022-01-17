Virtual event will address antisemitism in Colorado

Four people are OK after they were held hostage in a synagogue in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville on Saturday.

DENVER — After a rabbi and three congregants were taken hostage at a North Texas synagogue over the weekend, faith, community and government leaders in Colorado are hosting a virtual event to talk about antisemitism in the community.

> Video above: Colleyville rabbi describes being held hostage and escaping safely

Speakers at the virtual gathering will include:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Rep. Iman Jodeh

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet

Rabbi Brian Field, President of Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors

Rabbi Emily Hyatt, President-Elect of Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen

Scott Levin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Mountain States Region

Rabbi Jay Strear, President and CEO of Jewish Colorado

Representatives from the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver, the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, the Asian Pacific Development Center, and Colorado Sikhs.

The hostage situation in Texas began shortly before 11 a.m. CT Saturday, as services were going on at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville. One of the four hostages was released around 5 p.m. CT and the other three were rescued safely around 9:30 p.m., after being held in the synagogue for about 11 hours.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, was killed. It's not yet clear how he died.

Law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the crime.

“This attack against a sacred community in the middle of such services should be of importance to all people. It is a bedrock principle that all of us, no matter our religion, should be allowed to pray free from fear,” Levin said. “Antisemitism has reached a high-water mark in the United States. The entire country should be alarmed when there is violence at any worship space.”

The event Tuesday is sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, JEWISHcolorado, and Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors.