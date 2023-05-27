Young, Black girls in Denver learn how to become pilots

Girls Rock Wings, an annual event for young women of color to learn how to become pilots, held its first event in Denver.

AURORA, Colo. — Commercial airline cabins can hold a large, diverse group of passengers. But if you've ever peeked inside the cockpit, you might notice the lack of diversity guiding our planes.

A group of Black, female pilots is looking to change that dynamic and help young women of color navigate their futures toward the sky.

Their biggest learning mechanism is teaching young girls how to fly a plane on the same simulators professional pilots train on.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to fly. And so, like, being able to have wings would be amazing," said Eliana Frenzel, a local 7th grader.

These girls represent the next generation of a very select group of pilots.

“I was the first Black woman pilot in the United States Air Force,” said Theresa Claiborne, a captain for United Airlines.

Back then, Claiborne was the first. Now, she's a 787 Captain for United Airlines. But her success has landed her in a tiny population: Black, female pilots.

“Just to put it in perspective, United Airlines has 15,000 plus pilots, there are 23 of us who are Black women," Claiborne said.

That's where Sisters of the Skies comes in. It's an organization made up of Black, female pilots, from airlines to the Air Force, making sure the next generation of young girls know the heights they're capable of reaching.

“I feel like I can actually do it. Like I’m not going to be the only person to do this. Like, I’ll be able to have encouragement to do it," said Frenzel.

“I didn’t have anyone that I could look at. So when I was struggling to learn to fly an airplane, it was just, kind of, me," Claiborne said.

Showing support through representation, guiding lights down the runway, toward a cockpit of their own. This is Girls Rock Wings, an annual learning event for girls ages 10 through 18, giving the gift of exposure to young women who dream of donning one of these uniforms.

“And you know what? That’s part of our mantra. If they can see it, they can be it," added Claiborne.

Building a community for women of all ages, propelling future pilots like Danielle Hylton to depart her career as a flight attendant and cruise into the pilot's seat.

"I'm like, if they can do it, then you still have plenty of years to get it done," said Hylton.

“And I call it people who used to walk on an airplane and make a right turn, who are determined to walk on an airplane and make a left turn," said Claiborne.

This is the first time Girls Rock Wings has been hosted in Denver, and Sisters of the Skies wants to bring it here again.

If you'd like to stay update on their future events, or even add to their annual scholarship fund, you can visit their website at sistersoftheskies.org.