DENVER —

This Saturday is the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Denver, which raises money and awareness with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for the devastating disease.

Last year’s walk was one of the biggest in the country, and this year, organizers hope the event gets even bigger. Funds support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s goal is to raise $1,475,000.

Registration for the walk begins at 7 a.m., with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and a walk shortly after that.

The two-mile walk will take place in Denver’s City Park, beginning between the Museum of Nature and Science and Ferril Lake.

You can find a map of where to go below:

For more information about the walk and how to register, click here: http://bit.ly/2kg9DyT

