How you can join TEDxMileHigh's free virtual event

This first-ever virtual TEDxMileHigh event will feature eight presenters and thousands of attendees.

DENVER — TEDxMileHigh will hold its first-ever free, virtual event on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The online event will feature eight presenters and will explore new ideas rising in science, art, health, poetry and activism.

"TEDxMileHigh: Rise" will bring the experience of a world-class TED Talks event to a free virtual space for the first time.

The showcase of ideas from Colorado's leading thinkers will take place Saturday, Aug. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can register for free online here.

Speakers scheduled at the event include comic book writer R. Alan Brooks, performance poet Dominique Christina, archaeologist Sarah Kurnick, voting rights expert Amber McReynolds, disaster relief expert Sarah Tuneberg, performance poet Theo E.J. Wilson and wildlife conservationist George Wittemyer.

"Ideas alone cannot change the world. They require a courageous community ready to listen carefully and do the work of translating ideas into action and change," reads a description of the event. "They require us to see beyond the status quo and question what else is possible. They beckon us to challenge the spaces where injustice exists, and to build new systems. Ideas alone cannot change the world, but they give rise to everything."

> Registration for TEDxMileHigh's free virtual event is available online here.

You can learn more about TEDxMileHigh at TEDxMileHigh.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.