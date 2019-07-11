BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Florida man has died and a Breckenridge man was injured following an altercation between the two at a home in Breckenridge, according to police.

Officers with Breckenridge Police (BPD) responded to a home in the 1000 block of Grandview Place around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge with a gunshot wound to his leg. They also discovered a 29-year-old Florida man unresponsive with significant injuries, BPD said. They said it did not appear the man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. The injuries to the 35-year-old man are not life-threatening, police said.

A third person who reported the incident was unharmed, according to police.

The initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between the two injured men which resulted in all the injuries.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS