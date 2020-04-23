1 killed, 1 injured in Denver overnight shooting

One person has died and a second person was transported to the hospital after an early morning shooting in northeast Denver.

DENVER — Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Thursday morning in the 14500 block of East 51st Place, that's northeast of Montbello Central Park in Denver.

Police said in an early morning tweet that two people were shot. One person was shot and killed, while a second person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that the call for the shooting was received around 1:40 a.m.

The ages or genders of the two shot were not immediately released Thursday morning.

Police also did not release any information about a possible suspect at the time of the tweet.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.