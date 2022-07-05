1 killed, 3 injured in a shooting Monday night

The shooting took place in the 2100 block of W. Pacific Pl. on July 4, Denver Police Department said.

DENVER — A man was killed and three others were injured in a July 4 shooting, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted Monday night that officers were investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of W. Pacific Pl. involving three victims.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth victim who self-transported to the hospital was located, DPD said Tuesday morning.

DPD did not release any details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or suspect information.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of W Pacific Pl. Three victims have been located. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/SPmLFE5rz7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 5, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

