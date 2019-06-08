FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Hundreds of marijuana plants, $110,000 in cash, weapons and marijuana products were seized from four homes in Fort Collins as part of an illegal pot grow investigation by Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

Search warrants were executed at the homes, which were identified through neighborhood complaints, between April and June of this year, police said.

In all police seized:

420 marijuana plants

24 pounds of processed marijuana

80 ounces of marijuana concentrate

10 guns

$110,000 in cash

“There’s a big difference between growing for personal use and growing for distribution,” said FCPS Marijuana Enforcement Officer Jim Lenderts. “Large-scale grow operations create an unsafe environment with potential electrical hazards, residential mold, strong odors and air quality issues, and criminal activity associated with drug dealing.”

Fort Collins ordinances allow residents to grow up to six plants per person or 12 plants per household for medical or recreational use. Marijuana cannot be cultivated openly or publicly, cannot be grown in detached outbuildings, and cannot be grown in a multi-family residence (i.e. apartment or townhome).

It is illegal under Colorado law for individuals to sell homegrown marijuana.

Illegal grow operations can be reported to Officer Lenderts at (970) 416-2949 or marijuanaenforcement@fcgov.com. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS