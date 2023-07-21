Deputy could face DUI charge after crash at Byers cemetery

CSP is investigating the crash, which happened at the cemetery in Byers.

BYERS, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy faces possible DUI charges after a crash in Byers that damaged a gravestone at the cemetery this month, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:10 p.m. July 11 at 357 E. Bates Ave. in Byers. A state patrol spokesman said the driver was suspected of DUI and was taken to detox, which is standard in that office of the CSP.

A spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the deputy involved has been placed on restricted duty, and any changes to his employment status will be determined after the criminal and internal investigations.

The Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal investigation after the criminal investigation is complete to determine whether internal policy violations occurred during the incident.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said they "take all incidents involving our employees seriously and will fully cooperate with CSP as they conduct their investigation."

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine what if any charges are appropriate.

A different Adams County deputy is under investigation related to an incident at a Thornton Walmart that happened this week. The Thornton Police Department said officers responded to the Walmart at East 128th Avenue and Quebec Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a disturbance involving several people, one of whom was later identified as Ezekiel Spotts.

Spotts is a 17-year veteran who works at the jail, the Sheriff's Office said. Official charges against Spotts are pending.

Thornton Police officers spoke with the people involved as well as witnesses, according to a spokesperson, and investigators began looking for video of the incident.

Linda Hurley said she and her daughter, Erika Smith, were both injured by the deputy, after a verbal altercation turned physical.