Adams County deputy investigated for assault after incident at Walmart

The Thornton Police Department is handling the investigation.

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are investigating an incident at a Thornton Walmart Tuesday that involved an Adams County sheriff's deputy.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they were informed Tuesday that an off-duty Adams County deputy was involved in a disturbance at the Walmart at East 128th Avenue and Quebec Street, and said he is being investigated for assault.

The Thornton Police Department said officers responded to the store just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a disturbance involving several people, one of whom was later identified as a man who works for the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Officers spoke with the people involved as well as witnesses, according to a spokesperson, and investigators began looking for video of the incident.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as Ezekiel Spotts, a 17-year veteran of the department who works at the jail. No other information about the incident has been released.

"The Adams County Sheriff’s Office takes all incidents involving our employees seriously and will fully cooperate with the Thornton Police Department as they conduct their investigation," a sheriff's office spokesperson said in an email. "The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will conduct our internal investigation after the ongoing criminal investigation to determine if internal policy violations occurred during the incident."

Spotts has been placed on restricted duty, which means he is not allowed to have contact with inmates.

