Man accused of selling fatal fentanyl dose to 24-year-old Aurora man

Milo Gonzalez is the first person charged with distributing fentanyl causing death by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing a felony charge related to a man's fentanyl overdose death. It will be the first such case tried by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which covers Adams and Broomfield counties.

Milo Gonzalez, 39, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance-fentanyl - resulting in death. The charge was part of the Colorado legislature's sweeping changes in 2022 to combat fentanyl and opioid overdoses in the state.

The DA's office claims Gonzalez supplied the drugs that killed a 24-year-old man on Feb. 3 of this year. The victim has not yet been identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Gonzalez' next court date is scheduled for July 6.

