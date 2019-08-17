LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An armed burglary suspect thought to be in the area of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on Saturday was not located after a lengthy search, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

The male suspect was described as being about 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and dark glasses.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and to call 911 and not approach if seen.

Two other suspects from the burglary, which occurred earlier Saturday in Denver, are in custody.

The suspects were wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue in Denver that happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Electronics were taken from the home, according to Denver police.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the suspects were spotted in a vehicle in Lakewood near 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to LPD. Two of them, a man and a woman, were taken into custody, according to police.

The third suspect ran from the vehicle. Wadsworth was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue for hours while police searched for the suspect. Late Saturday, police thought the suspect was in a home in the Green Acres neighborhood northeast of 6th and Wadsworth.

A reverse notification was sent out to residents of Green Acres, telling them to stay in their homes.

Police said early Sunday the suspect was not in custody. LPD lifted the shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood and warned residents the suspect could still be in the area.

Officers from Lakewood and Denver, and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, assisted with the search for the man.

