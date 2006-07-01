Arrest warrant issued in 2006 stabbing that left woman dead in Aurora

An arrest warrant has been issued for Salvador Hernandez-Perez in the death of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department and the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued in a July 2006 cold case homicide.

Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, is wanted on the following charges in the death of Francisca Perea-Dominguez, who was 42 at the time, the DA's office said:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree murder

Sexual assault

On July 1, 2006, Perea-Dominguez was found dead from a single stab wound to her abdomen inside her apartment in the 12600 block of East Kansas Drive.

According to the arrest warrant, several pages of telephone records and a Western Union receipt were found under a sofa cushion, and the subscriber was listed as "Salvador Hernandez." A pay stub from Colorado Green Grass for Salvador Hernandez was also found in the apartment.

Investigators obtained an address from a paystub and Colorado Green Grass, where they found a white 1994 Ford Explorer near the apartment associated with Hernandez-Morales, the arrest warrant says.

Investigators then saw an unknown man leave the apartment and enter the Explorer, and they executed a traffic stop, according to the arrest warrant. The man was identified as Herberto Salina Morales, who said he borrowed the vehicle from a friend that had been with his cousins. Salina Morales was arrested on traffic charges and was fingerprinted, photographed and agreed to buccal swabbing for DNA testing.

Investigators made contact with a person identified as Alejandro Salinas Morales at the address given by Herberto Salina Morales, the arrest warrant says. Alejandro Salinas Morales said Herberto borrowed the car from his cousin, Hernandez-Morales.

Later in July, the Ford Explorer seized by police was examined, and evidence including a white cowboy hat, a notebook containing a dry and reddish stain, a social security card for Hernandez-Morales and three passport photos of Perea-Dominguez were found in the car, according to the arrest warrant.

In September 2006, a CBI lab report indicated fingerprints lifted off of two cologne bottles inside Perea-Dominguez's apartment matched fingerprints on file belonging to Hernandez-Perez.

In April 2007, a CBI lab report indicated a white towel found wrapped around Perea-Dominguez's arm, her pajama bottoms and samples collected in a sexual assault kit during her autopsy all indicated the presence of semen, the arrest warrant says.

In May 2007, another CBI lab report indicated the DNA profiles from the sperm found from the various sources matched the same male donor, and partial profiles from the white towel and a blue toothbrush found in her bathroom matched the DNA profile from samples collected in the sexual assault kit.

In July 2021, a new detective was assigned to the case who identified additional items of evidence that were candidates for further DNA after previous tests, according to the arrest warrant.

In July 2022, a CBI lab report indicated that a white cowboy hat contained a partial DNA mixture, and the DNA profiles from a blue toothbrush and sperm were not excluded, the arrest warrant says. A CBI forensic scientist indicated the association between the toothbrush and cowboy hat was "very strong."

