Aurora police looking for suspect who killed man in shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in an Aurora shopping center parking lot on Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

According to APD, around 1:45 a.m. police were called to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot located at 15064 E. Mississippi Ave. When police arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. APD later announced that the man died from those injuries.

The identity of the man will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once his next of kin has been notified.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstancing that led up to the shooting. They said that an unidentified suspect left the scene in a light-colored 4-door pickup truck, that was either a GMC or Chevrolet.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

