Aurora dentist charged in wife's deadly poisoning will appear in court Tuesday afternoon

An autopsy found that Angela Craig had ingested lethal doses of cyanide and an ingredient found in Visine eye drops.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora dentist who is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with cyanide is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a hearing where he's expected to enter a plea.

James Craig is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday for an arraignment, a hearing where defendants typically plead guilty or not guilty to the charges against them. James Craig is currently charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence related to the March death of his wife 43-year-old Angela Craig

She died March 18 after ingesting lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient commonly found in Visine, according to an autopsy report from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. The report also lists arsenic poisoning as a "significant condition" related to her death.

According to an arrest affidavit from Aurora Police, Angela Craig went to a hospital three times before her death – on March 6, March 9, and March 15 – after becoming faint and dizzy.

The affidavit also says James Craig used an office computer to research and buy "undetectable poisons," and he bought crystalline metalloid arsenic from Amazon a few weeks before his wife's death. Five days before her death, the document says James Craig received a package at his office that was opened by an office attendant who found a biohazard sticker and a circular canister that said "potassium cyanide" on it.

James Craig's business partner went to the hospital when he learned Angela Craig's condition was grave. According to the affidavit, he told a nurse he believed Angela Craig had been poisoned because her husband recently ordered potassium cyanide for their dental practice.

James Craig is currently being held on a $10 million cash-only bond.