Police look for driver involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Aurora

Police are looking for the driver involved in the crash who left the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash on South Reservoir Road near East Mansfield Avenue.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and left the scene on foot, according to police.

Southbound lanes of South Reservoir Road were closed at East Mansfield Avenue during the investigation, according to police.

Video from SKY9 showed tire tracks in the grass on the right side of the roadway. The video also showed a bus stop bench and sign that were heavily damaged and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.