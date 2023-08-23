Man killed in shooting involving Aurora Police

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after being shot by an Aurora Police Department (APD) officer early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street in Aurora.

At about 2:32 a.m., two APD patrol officers were patrolling the area because of recent complaints of drug use and drug deals happening in the area, according to APD Chief Art Acevedo.

The two officers noticed a confrontation between two men at about 2:34 a.m. and one of the men pulled out a handgun, Acevedo said. Officers gave commands to the armed man to stop and the man did not comply, according to Acevedo.

Shortly after, police reported that shots had been fired and one of the two men had been hit by an officer's fire, Acevedo said during a news conference.

The two officers on scene called for backup and started CPR on the man who was shot, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital where he died, Acevedo said. No officers were hurt in the shooting, police said.

Police continue to investigate the details that led up to the confrontation and shooting.

