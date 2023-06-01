Teen injured after shooting in Aurora

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after the shooting, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital.

APD first tweeted about the shooting at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police said a 13-year-old boy was injured in the shooting that happened in the 1700 block of North Kittridge Court in Aurora.

Police said the shots came from outside the home and an unknown pickup truck was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

APD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

