DENVER — Some residents in the area of East 20th Avenue and Race Street have been told to stay inside as police negotiate with a barricaded suspect Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that there are street closures in the area due to the situation.

It’s unclear who the suspect is, or why he or she won’t come out of the home.

The Denver Police Department characterized the active situation as some sort of “disturbance.”

No additional information was immediately available.

