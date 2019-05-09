ERIE, Colo. — The man whose body was found near Interstate 25 in Erie Saturday morning is believed to have been killed in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Gene David Cisneros. Though his body was found in the area south of the Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Erie Parkway, investigators believe he was likely shot to death in the 5200 block of Steele Street and later brought to northern Colorado, the release says.

It's unclear how detectives made this connection. DPD said in the release investigators are conducting interviews and are working to identify potential suspects. At this point, no one was in custody.

The investigation into Cisneros' death began just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, when the Erie Police Department was called to where his body was found.

Erie Police processed the scene as a homicide, but the release says they were able to quickly learn Cisneros had been killed somewhere else.

Through the ensuing investigation, Erie investigators were able to tie the scene of the crime to Denver.

This means that DPD's homicide unit will take over the investigation.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to police is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

