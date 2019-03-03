LONE TREE, Colo. — The woman arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Park Meadows Mall last Thursday is due to appeared in a Douglas County Courtroom Monday morning.

Mercedes Cruz, 27, was taken into custody early Sunday morning, police said. She's being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.

During a hearing Monday morning, the judge reduced her bond from $50,000 to $5,000. In reducing her bond, the judge cited her lack of criminal history which only included a charge of driving while intoxicated in 2014.

According to the Lone Tree Police Department, Cruz was taken into custody around 3 a.m. at a hotel in Littleton. Police said they believe she is the second suspect related to a shooting at the mall late Thursday night.

The first suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old Kenneth Sisneros, was shot and killed by a Lone Tree officer at Park Meadows Mall, according to a press release from the Police Department. Cruz ran from the scene, police said.

The shooting happened following a short foot chase, according to Lone Tree police. When Sisneros took out a gun, police said responding officers fired multiple shots at him. He was struck and died in the parking lot.

Several officers involved suffered minor injuries. Police haven't revealed how they were injured. No bystanders were hurt, according to police.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incident; standard procedure following a shooting that involves officers.

Officers from the Littleton Police Department assisted in Cruz's capture. She' was being held in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on a bond of $50,000 but that was reduced to $5,000 on Monday morning.

