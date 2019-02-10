DENVER — The brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was arrested on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment.

Strahinja Jokic, 37, was arrested by Denver Police Thursday, according to a probable cause statement.

The document says he and the victim were at an apartment in Denver when he began yelling at the victim and calling her names after she told him about someone she had previously dated.

She attempted to leave the apartment, the probable cause statement says, but Strahinja Jokic pushed her and would not let her leave.

The victim then yelled for help from an apartment balcony, according to the document.

Strahinja Jokic choked her, the document says, and took away her phone so she could not call 911.

She eventually went into a bedroom and was able to use a computer to message someone for help, according to probable cause statement. That person called police.

Strahinja Jokic is facing charges that include second degree assault and false imprisonment.

