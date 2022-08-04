Killer sentenced in 1981 slaying of Cherry Hills Village woman

David Anderson was linked to the death of Sylvia Quayle in 2021 through DNA left on a vanilla coke can.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Exactly 41 years to the day that Sylvia Quayle was found murdered in her Cherry Hills Village home, her killer was sentenced to life in prison.

David Anderson will be eligible for parole after 20 years due to the sentencing guidelines that were in place in 1981 when the crime occurred.

He was found guilty in June of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Quayle, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. One murder count alleged Quayle was killed after deliberation, while the other alleged she was killed in the commission of another felony.

>The video above is a prior report about Anderson's arrest in the case.

Anderson was arrested in Nebraska in February 2021. The case originally went to trial in March, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Quayle was found dead in her home on Ogden Street in Cherry Hills Village on Aug. 4, 1981. The coroner determined she had been stabbed multiple times and shot in the head. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The case went unsolved for decades. In 2000, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a DNA sample to the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, but that sample remained unidentified until 2020. That's when Cherry Hills Village police began working with a genetic genealogy company. The company gave the police department a possible lead after the samples were entered into two public DNA databases.

The next year, an investigator with the company went to Anderson's apartment building in Nebraska, collected trash bags from a dumpster, and found a soda can he had thrown away. DNA from that matched the DNA collected at the crime scene.